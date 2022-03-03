news, local-news, redlands, flood, conservation tracks, closed, water, damage, severe, storms

All tracks and trails at three conservation reserves have been closed in the Redlands after heavy rainfall caused water-logging last week. Bayview Conservation Area in Redland Bay, Scribbly Gums Conservation Area in Alexandra Hills and Eastern Escarpment Conservation Area in Mount Cotton have all been closed to the public. The Bayview car park and staging area on German Church Road is also closed. Council officers are assessing the conditions of the tracks, which have been affected by water across paths, damage and erosion. Repairs will be prioritised and maintenance done once the areas dry out. This could take some time, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting more wet weather and severe thunderstorms across the south-east on Thursday and likely Friday. Officers will also look at smaller conservation areas where there may be localised fenced off closures to ensure safety. Signs have been put up at these areas to notify people of the closures at the main entry points of the reserves. Using wet trails can cause damage which could need extra repairs and maintenance. Council officers will monitor conditions to determine when tracks and trails can be reopened.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/553fbb03-91d0-42a4-a6fe-b0795f1e7d33.jpg/r0_48_1031_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg