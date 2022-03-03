news, local-news,

EMERGENCY services were called to Capalaba this morning after a car mowed down a traffic light at a busy intersection. Police, paramedics and firefighters were on scene at the corner of Old Cleveland Road East and Finucance Road shortly after 6am on Thursday. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said power had to be shut off before the car could be removed from on top of the traffic light. The incident came as severe thunderstorms hit Redlands and other parts of the south-east this morning. The patient, whose gender could not be confirmed, was reportedly uninjured and declined paramedic assistance. A QFES spokesman said Transport and Main Roads authorities had been notified about the crash. The traffic light had been snapped off when emergency services arrived on scene. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b2f470b8-4b9b-4a74-97db-9d11962542ba.jpg/r0_175_273_329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg