After a week of tireless work to protect Redlands residents, SES volunteers are ready to continue helping people impacted by heavy rain and flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a possible super cell is headed to south-east Queensland a week after the region was hit with heavy rainfall and flash floods. This prompted the premier to ask south-east Queensland residents to stay home and off roads for the rest of the week, with schools to close again on Friday. Redland City SES local controller Clare Barker said volunteers used a short break in severe weather on Wednesday to have a break from rescue operations and prepare for more wet weather. "We have been prepared long before this," she said. "At the beginning of storm season we ordered extra equipment, made sure we had sandbags available, stocked and serviced our vehicles and prepared our volunteers. "For us, this weather event has been ongoing since last week, we haven't stopped." She said two teams had travelled to Moreton Bay to assist with efforts on the northern end of the bayside. "Our unit is continuing to serve the community, our primary focus is on Redland City, so we will be here the next couple of days and concentrating our efforts into storm jobs here," Ms Barker said. "If we have the ability and resources to help elsewhere, we will." Ms Barker said northern areas of the Redlands has been the hardest hit, although pressure was still being felt in the south. "Most of the jobs are up in Alexandra Hills and Wellington Point," she said. Ms Barker said people needed to be prepared for more intense weather by ensuring any water can flow smoothly through gutters. "What we're seeing is people are still not cleaning out their gutters, so there's a lot off leaf litter there," she said. "When that builds up in the gutters the water has nowhere to go so it gets into the ceiling, and that's where we're seeing issues with ceiling collapses and water in rooves." She said people should take every caution to keep themselves safe this weekend. "We've seen a lot of cars last week washed off in ankle deep water," she said, "You can just never tell what is going to happen so don't drive into it, don't drive around road closed signs. "Sandbag stations are open again at Cleveland and across the islands, so get what you need to prepare."

