news, local-news,

THE Weather Bureau is warning of more dangerous storms in south-east Queensland, and Redland City Mayor Karen Williams alerted residents there could be further impacts across the Redlands. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has asked parents to collect school children where safe to do so in some regions and asked people to stay home over the next two days. Severe thunderstorms hit part of the south-east corner this morning, with more than 20mm falling in Redlands over two hours. The Weather Bureau has warned that further thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in creeks, streams and catchments. Locally intense and heavy rainfall, giant hail and destructive winds are forecast today and may persist into the weekend. Ms Palaszczuk said conditions were expected to be unstable for the next 24-48 hours. "Across the entire south-east, I am asking people tomorrow to think about not being on the roads and staying at home," she said. "Please listen to the alerts. These are unprecedented times." Cr Williams said people should not travel to look at damage across the city or in neighbouring areas as it could hinder emergency crews. "Council crews have been out assessing the damage across the city and I urge everyone to be patient as we work through all the issues caused by the intense rainfall, which inundated not only our beautiful city but all of south-east Queensland," she said. "This includes repairs to damaged roads, including potholes, removing fallen trees and branches, and mowing grass which will be very long in parks and public spaces following the heavy rain. "Council crews are attending to all of these issues as quickly as possible." Anyone who comes across damaged public infrastructure or other hazards should contact the council on 3829 8999. "This will ensure we capture all the issues which need addressing across our city," Cr Williams said. "After a severe drenching, the ground is very wet and trees may be at risk of falling with wind gusts, so please be aware of that." Schools that can safely open tomorrow will only be open to children of essential workers, but students should stay at home wherever possible. Education Minister Grace Grace said student and staff safety was paramount. "The message is stay off the roads and stay at home unless you really need to be out," she said. "This weather is of serious concern." The Redland City Bulletin will provide weather updates throughout the day. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/e0755478-d730-45a8-8dfa-97254ea6358e.jpg/r0_14_800_466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg