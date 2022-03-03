news, local-news,

TRAVEL is free on SeaLink passenger ferries to the bay islands until Sunday, with the state government announcing that fares will be waived on all public transport in the south-east. Train services have also started a staged return, with the Cleveland line back operating on a reduced schedule between Lindum and Northgate stations. SeaLink customers travelling to the bay islands are not required to tap on and off with their Go Cards or purchase a paper ticket. People who accidentally tap on during the free travel period would receive a refund. Southern Moreton Bay Island services have not been affected during weather events in south-east Queensland this week. Travel is also free on busses that are still operating, including the 250 service, which stops at the Redland Bay Marina, Alexandra Hills, Cleveland and Chandler. Brisbane City Council has set up an evacuation centre at the Sleeman Sports Centre for flood victims. Travel is free on south-east Queensland Translink public transport until the last service on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/2d7e1587-c665-4d37-ae7a-024565f07e2e.JPG/r0_419_6016_3818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg