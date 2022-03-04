Police investigate break and enter at Victoria Point jewellery store
THIEVES stole watches and jewellery during an early morning break and enter at Victoria Point.
Police allege the suspects broke through a shopping centre window with a brick and entered a jewellery store shortly after 3am on Monday.
They allegedly smashed cabinets and stole items, including jewellery and watches, before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.
Police are also investigating a break in at a Ormiston service station where cash and cigarettes were stolen.
The suspect is alleged to have broken in through a side door about 1am on Wednesday, February 23.
Police say the alleged offender stole cigarettes and cash before feeling the scene in a silver utility.
The matter is believed to be linked to a similar offence at Underwood on the same night.
The Bayside Property Team are investigating both incidents.
