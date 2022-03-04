news, local-news,

THIEVES stole watches and jewellery during an early morning break and enter at Victoria Point. Police allege the suspects broke through a shopping centre window with a brick and entered a jewellery store shortly after 3am on Monday. They allegedly smashed cabinets and stole items, including jewellery and watches, before fleeing the scene in a white SUV. Police are also investigating a break in at a Ormiston service station where cash and cigarettes were stolen. The suspect is alleged to have broken in through a side door about 1am on Wednesday, February 23. Police say the alleged offender stole cigarettes and cash before feeling the scene in a silver utility. The matter is believed to be linked to a similar offence at Underwood on the same night. The Bayside Property Team are investigating both incidents. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/ee6425c2-f7dd-42e2-be15-4295dc091426.JPG/r0_439_5120_3332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg