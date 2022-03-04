  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Police investigate break and enter at Victoria Point jewellery store

Local News
CRIME: Police are investigating a robbery at a Victoria Point jewellery store.
CRIME: Police are investigating a robbery at a Victoria Point jewellery store.

THIEVES stole watches and jewellery during an early morning break and enter at Victoria Point.

Police allege the suspects broke through a shopping centre window with a brick and entered a jewellery store shortly after 3am on Monday.

They allegedly smashed cabinets and stole items, including jewellery and watches, before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

Police are also investigating a break in at a Ormiston service station where cash and cigarettes were stolen.

The suspect is alleged to have broken in through a side door about 1am on Wednesday, February 23.

Police say the alleged offender stole cigarettes and cash before feeling the scene in a silver utility.

The matter is believed to be linked to a similar offence at Underwood on the same night.

The Bayside Property Team are investigating both incidents.

Read more local news here