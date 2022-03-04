news, local-news, vmr, rain, redlands, moreton bay, safety, boaties, storms

Raby Bay VMR has praised the Redlands boating community for staying off the water as wet weather continues to lash south-east Queensland. Severe weather last weekend caused flash flooding and dangerous seas in Moreton Bay, with Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey warning boaties to avoid the water last weekend. Although the weather cleared at the beginning of the week, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of more dangerous thunderstorms, with south-east Queensland residents advised to stay home at the end of the week. Raby Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue commodore Peter Mckendry said waters of Moreton Bay said crews were helping water police in the Brisbane River over the last five days and were pleased boats were staying out of Moreton Bay. "The community has been very good in heeding the warnings and haven't gone out, which has been great," Mr Mckendry said. He said the bay became dangerous during severe weather events. "There has been significant impacts to the inland Moreton Bay Area with the washout from recent rain events," he said. "There's quite a lot of navigational hazards, tree branches and things have been washed out of the creek and are now floating around in our lovely bay." Mr Mckendry was part of the Raby Bay VMR crew who assisted in the 2011 floods and were recognised for their efforts in 2015. He said the VMR was responding in the same way. "This has been fairly similar to our responses in January of 2011," he said. "We had the same issue of debris coming down the rivers and the creeks and feeding into Moreton Bay." He said boaties should continue to stay off the waters and heed advice from the weather bureau. "In this weather there is a much greater risk of something going wrong from dirty water going through motors to boats working harder and motors breaking down, and inevitable storms that make the seas rough," Mr Mckendry said "If people are going out they need to make sure to let someone know that they're going, at VMR Raby Bay we have a radio watch seven days a week from 5am to 8pm and offer a free log on service. "If you tell us where you're going then if anything does come up we are here to help and know where you are."

