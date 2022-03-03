news, local-news,

ALEXANDRA Hills Shopping Centre and nearby homes have had their water switched off as Redland City Council repairs a burst water main. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area near the burst at the intersection of Finucane Road and Cambridge Drive, with traffic delays expected this afternoon and into the evening. It comes as Redlanders are urged to heed storm warnings and prepare for more heavy rainfall. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asked people to stay home for the next two days, warning conditions were expected to be unstable for 24-48 hours. Schools across the south-east - including the Redlands - will still be open for the children of essential workers on Friday. Mayor Karen Williams said council officers had been assessing damage across the Redlands. Sandbagging stations remain open and the council has organised for filled sandbags to be sent to Coochiemudlo, Karragarra and Lamb islands. Read more local news here

BREAKING Water switched off in parts of Alexandra Hills as Redland City Council repairs a burst water main Jordan Crick