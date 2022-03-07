news, local-news, redlands, floods, underwater, pictures, weather, wet
Areas across the Redlands experienced flash flooding last week as heavy rain lashed the region. Roads were closed and some residents were evacuated as flash flooding inundated bayside suburbs.
/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/a2c56890-144b-414a-a4ee-041ed4a597c6.jpg/r1_201_3934_2423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Redlands underwater
Areas across the Redlands experienced flash flooding last week as heavy rain lashed the region.
Roads were closed and some residents were evacuated as flash flooding inundated bayside suburbs.
+6