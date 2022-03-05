news, local-news, share the dignity, woolworths, bi annual drive

During March, Woolworths hopes to install its 100th Dignity vending machine and donate half a million period products as part of its Share the Dignity's bi-annual drive. Dignity vending machines dispense free packs of pads and tampons, and are located in schools, hospitals, homeless shelters, women's refuge centres and at other community organisations The initiative has been running for four years with Woolworths donating five cents from the sale of every period product during the months of March and August. Share the Dignity founder and managing director Rochelle Courtenay said the support of Woolworths was essential in the fight to end period poverty. "When I first started Share the Dignity, I wanted to forever change the way that people walked the sanitary aisles. Woolworths has played a significant role in this, in breaking down the shame and stigma surrounding periods, and in ensuring that no female goes without the basic essentials," Ms Courtenay said. This year's drive also aims to create conversation around the tough choices that some people must make every month through the Would You Rather campaign. "We know that when people are struggling financially, pads and tampons are often the first to be taken off the shopping list. We've heard so many stories of mothers who have chosen to go without so that they can buy pads for their daughter, or university students having to choose between filling up their car or buying tampons. "Menstruation is not a choice, and no one should have to choose between buying food or other essentials, and products to manage their period with dignity. So, when you're shopping at Woolworths this month, please consider adding an extra pack to your trolley for someone who may be doing it tough." Supporters can drop-off donations at all local Woolworths stores or purchase a virtual pack of pads for $5 via the Share the Dignity website or make a cash donation using the charity donation buttons at all Woolworths checkouts. Share the Dignity requires all products to be in the original packaging.

Woolworths to support Share the Dignity in March