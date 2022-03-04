comment, opinion,

I'm a girl and I drive a ute. Well actually I tentatively drive a ute a short distance, park it where there are wide open spaces then, just as tentatively drive it home. Note the word "tentative', because herein lies the dichotomy. It has been my observation that in general ute drivers are far from tentative. My own personal ute driver (aka my husband) is one of them, though hardly typical. He drives the ute around, elbow out the window, turning the steering wheel with his palm. And he's no tradie. He's just a man with a ute because utes are so very, very handy. We bought the ute as his car quite a number of years ago and this is the car that has saved on furniture delivery charges, been to the dump, taken us camping, shifted houses and been borrowed, borrowed, borrowed. It is a bit of a community vehicle, a workhorse of sorts and in between the hard yakka jobs, it visits band practice and German language classes and the local Woolworths. It is part of the fabric of my husband's retirement. But on Thursdays I drive it. Because on Thursdays my husband needs a car with more than two seats and we do a little swap. I think my husband secretly likes Thursdays so he can luxuriate in a car that is clean, comfortable and isn't held together with gaffer tape. But back to the ute and my new place behind the wheel, a position I have thus far avoided in the many years of ute ownership. Last week, I was deliberating whether the ute would fit into a turning lane and I decided it might be best to wait until the space got bigger. So here was that car that most probably would have fitted, not moving forward and causing a little bit of lane chaos until the light change. At this point, I felt like grabbing my husband's peaked cap and throwing an elbow out of the window, simply to look the part (I do draw the line at bum crack shorts but you get the general picture). Surrounding drivers momentarily inconvenienced by my driving decision see a driver sitting upright, desperately seeking the headlight switch. They wave to me, perhaps stifling an inward curse, but a wave nevertheless. Hmm, how friendly. Have a found myself in a ute-ish waving car club? I could get used to this.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/3e595c49-7d68-4426-b28a-ba2077bee348_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg