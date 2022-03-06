news, local-news,

NRL players are among the volunteer crew cleaning up after significant flooding at Capalaba Rugby League Club. Warriors stars such as Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Wayde Egan worked with volunteers on Friday to bring flood-drenched parts of the club back to their former glory. It comes just over a week out from the NRL club's first game of the season at home on the Sunshine Coast against the St George Illawarra Dragons. Floodwaters at the Capalaba club peaked about a metre higher than the 2011 record over the weekend, inundating the gym, first aid room, gear shed and fields. About 40 people have helped clean the club over the past two days, including Warriors players, club members, community volunteers and politicians. Capalaba Junior Rugby League Club president Tanya Bonney said community members with no affiliation to the club were among those who had come forward to help with the recovery. The volunteer team have completed a range of odd jobs, including clearing mud, cleaning equipment and disinfecting training gear. "We couldn't even get into the gym yesterday morning [Thursday] because the smell of the mud nearly made you sick," Mrs Bonney said. "Buckets of disinfectant were thrown in from the door to dilute the smell. "We had dust masks on and every single thing has been pulled out of the gym and has been washed, disinfected and scrubbed. "As it is all going back in its getting another scrub and a hose off. Everything is getting scrubbed and cleaned at least three times." Capalaba MP Don Brown, who helped with the clean up on Thursday, said there had been an amazing show of community support at the club. "It's been fantastic helping out the Capalaba Warriors' very own Mud Army," he said. "Our local clubs are the backbone of our community and they have an amazing network of staff, supporters and volunteers who just get stuck in, help each other out, and get on with the job." Redlands MP Kim Richards, who was also involved in clean ups, said there was help available for flood-hit sporting clubs. "The wild weather and flooding has hit many local sporting and recreational groups hard and unfortunately, Redlands Coast was no exception," she said. "There is joint state and federal [government] disaster recovery funding available for clubs affected by flooding. "Eligible clubs can claim up to $5000 to replace damaged equipment and repairs to help get them back on their feet." Mrs Bonney said the club would not be as advanced in its recovery without volunteer help. She singled out Jarrod Bonney and Luke Rampton as two of many people who had gone above and beyond for the club during the floods. "When we were watching the water and trying to keep on top of it, they were up at 5am coming down with me and keeping an eye on it all," Mrs Bonney said. Capalaba Meals on Wheels provided fruit and sandwich platters to volunteers on Friday. Registrations to play rugby league at Capalaba Warriors are still open for all age groups and the club are looking at alternative training venues. "It will probably be at least two weeks until we can get back on the field, and that is provided we don't get anymore rain," Mrs Bonney said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b8322bac-f269-496a-be4a-97340140d8b2.jpg/r100_297_1852_1287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg