Restaurant floods SES with hot food

community, SES, Weladee Thai restaurant

Wellington Point's Weladee Thai restaurant has flooded Redland Coast SES workers with hot cooked meals to thank volunteers who helped keep the city safe. Weladee Thai restaurant owner Eki Arun said she wanted to help those who were helping so many others in the Redlands. "We wanted to give something back to the community, and we thought the SES work so hard for us and we are local and should do something for them," she said. "Any volunteer involved in helping in these floods should be thanked. This was our way to say thank you. "We live in such a lovely community and we all have to help each other and feeding hungry SES workers is a nice thing to do. They do such hard work and help so many people, so we loved giving the food. "We try to do our best, hospitality is hard at the moment with COVID and the floods, but we have had such good support from the community to stay open we wanted to pay some of the Redland community spirit back." Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the gesture showed the Redlands Coast's "undeniable community spirit". Cr Williams thanked the crew from Weladee Thai restaurant for their wonderful gesture and support for local SES "orange angels". "Once again, I am so moved by the incredible sense of community shown by locals such as the Weladee team, as well as businesses such as Elysium, Punjab Curry Club, AIV Food Edge Distribution and The Grove Mt Cotton," Cr Williams said. "Businesses have had it tough the past couple of years, but they still found the time and generosity to help out our volunteer crews who have been out there keeping our community safe. Numerous other people have dropped off food and snacks as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/24a56bbf-c15c-46eb-ba48-e881f71b2251_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1329_3024_3038_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg