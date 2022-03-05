Don't do disaster tourism in the Redlands

community,

Mayor Karen Williams and Redlands Coast SES have asked people to not go into flooded areas of the city until it is safe to do so. Cr Williams said that Redlands Coast residents offering to help clean up showed it was a caring community, but it was also important that residents focussed that sense of community in the right way. "There will undoubtedly be people across the city wanting to help, but sometimes the best thing you can do is to give our amazing SES crews and emergency services room to do their jobs," Cr Williams said. "Since last Thursday, our local SES has received about 400 calls for help and Council has provided more than 13,000 sandbags. That is an enormous effort so far, but we may be impacted further, so we need to heed storm warnings and prepare for more heavy rainfall to ensure the safety of each other and our SES volunteers." The mayor also warned people to avoid touring around the city and looking at damaged areas. "Please do not travel around looking at the damage across the city or in neighbouring areas as this can hinder emergency crews while they are out helping others," she said. "It's one of the best things you can do to help. "With the ground very wet and trees at risk of falling you only put yourself and others at risk. "And please, do not try to drive through flooded roads ... forget it, it's just not worth the risk to you and your families. The tragedy that can come with flooded roads has been all too heartbreaking in recent weeks." Cr Williams thanked local SES volunteers for working tirelessly throughout the extreme weather event with teams deploying throughout the area. "They have again shown why they are the best, so, if you see one of our orange angels, please thank them."

