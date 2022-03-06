news, local-news, flood, leslie harrison dam, overflow, spill, weather, extreme, rain, capacity

The Leslie Harrison Dam has reached its highest peak in a decade after non-stop rain in the Redlands last week. The dam at Capalaba reached a peak of 175 per cent on Sunday February 27 after it began spilling on Wednesday February 23. Its last highest peak was 189 per cent ten years ago in 2012. A week before this year's rain began the dam capable of holding a maximum capacity of 13,206 millilitres sat at 98.4 per cent. As of Friday March 4, the levels had dropped to 106 per cent but continued to spill, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting more rain on the weekend. Leslie Harrison is an un-gated dam, and when 100 per cent capacity is reached water flows over the spillway and out of the dam. An SEQ Water spokesperson said dam levels would come down as rain eased and inflows reduced. In 2019 a $24 million upgrade was completed at the dam originally build in 1968 to make it more resilient and improve safety in weather events by strengthening the dam wall and spillway. The Leslie Harrison Dam supplies about 25 per cent of Redland City's drinking water.

