Residents making a difference in the Redlands will learn new tricks and upskill with workshops for community groups and volunteers throughout March. Redland City Council is inviting volunteer committee and board members from Redlands and local groups in leadership roles to a free training program. The program involves a series of workshops across Redlands Coast about governing community organisations, volunteer management and keeping organisations viable. Mayor Karen Williams said professional training and support would upskill volunteers and enhance their knowledge. "Redlands Coast committee and board volunteers play an important role in leading community organisations that enrich lives, connect people, build cultural value and protect the environment," Ms Williams said. "A total of 12 workshops will be held across the mainland and North Stradbroke (Minjerribah), Russell and Macleay islands next month at no cost to participants, with the first workshop planned to be held on Tuesday 8 March 2022 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club." The free workshops are facilitated by an organisational development consultant with experience in community services and not-for-profit organisations. "The workshop series consists of practical information pertinent to overseeing the management of a community organisation, and I encourage volunteers in a committee role or anyone interested in applying for one to reserve your place," Ms Williams said. See the list of workshops running throughout march March on council's website and the visit the Eventbrite page to make a booking, or contact council on 3829 8999 from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday Council will notify all registered attendees of any changes to the workshops.

Redland community groups to gain skills at council workshops