news, local-news,

A Dunwich woman has been charged after allegedly threatening a man with a knife on North Stradbroke Island. Officers visited an address on the island about 1.10pm on Monday, February 26 after receiving several triple zero calls about a street disturbance in the area. Police allege the 20-year-old woman and a man known to her got into a heated argument after the pair crossed paths at Dunwich. The woman travelled home but returned a short time later and threatened the man with a knife. Police allege family members pulled the woman away from the confrontation. She was arrested at her home and will face Cleveland Magistrates Court next month charged with going armed in public to cause fear. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said too many lives had been lost due to knives being used in fights. "To return home to get a bladed weapon is just asking for trouble," he said. "I thank those community members that immediately called 000 as this incident could have escalated rapidly resulting in someone being seriously injured or even death." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9nQYdrBHQxDB6mMpJRZdp8/54b0d686-6a61-47ab-a4a5-7895bc6d622c.jpg/r4_3_1199_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg