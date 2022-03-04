news, local-news, sandbags, weather, storms, prepare, redland city council, beaches, closed, rain

Although severe storm warnings for this weekend have been downgraded by the weather bureau, Redland residents have been urged to continue taking caution and prepare for possible storms. The risk of a super cell expected this Friday led the Premier to close schools and ask south-east Queenslanders to work from home. The threat level was reduced overnight and Redland residents woke to blue skies this morning, although there is still the possibility thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, into the evening and at the weekend. Redland City Council has advised residents affected by last week's heavy rain and flash flooding to only begin clean ups if it is safe to do so, with waste and transfer stations open as normal this weekend. Sandbagging will also remain open today on the mainland and the islands, with more than 18,500 sandbags collected from the Cleveland depot since last Wednesday. Public transport across the Redlands has been affected by storms last week. The Cleveland Line is closed from Cleveland to Lindum and no bus services are running to or from these stations. Transdev bus services are running but some have been disrupted. All Sealink vehicle and passenger ferry services to and from North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) are operating as normal, but some SMBI ferries are delayed due to loading at Redland Bay. Residents should check service websites in case of changes to public transport. Redland beaches have also been experiencing the impact of flooding. Main Beach on North Stradbroke Island is closed after debris washed up on shore and the track was affected by washout and rutting. Cylinder Beach on North Stradbroke Island is open but Lifeguards will patrol as debris is also washing up. All tracks and trails at conservation areas Bayview in Redland Bay, Scribbly Gums in Alexandra Hills and Eastern Escarpment in Mount Cotton are closed until further notice as necessary repairs of storm damage are done. IndigiScapes Centre, the IndigiCafe, Botanic Gardens, walking tracks and Native Community Nursery are closed but will re-open at 8am on Monday March 7. If you wish to volunteer with clean ups, check on neighbours, family and friends first. If you would like to assist other flood-affected areas, register with the Emergency Volunteering (EV) Crew through Volunteering Queensland.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/be2342b0-8da6-49fe-b8b7-a937a177c679.jpg/r3_200_5998_3587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg