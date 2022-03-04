news, local-news,

REDLANDS Rays player Greg Joce racked up his 300th game for the club in an exciting 16-6 win against Ipswich Musketeers Red at Redlands. Joce signed for Redlands in 2005, has played in teams including Minor A, Major B, Major C and Minor C, and is currently playing in the 2021/22 Masters Stingrays team. He started his coaching career in 2007 when sons Cameron and Harrison signed to play T-ball and continued coaching throughout their junior years at the club. Joce continued mentoring juniors until 2018, when daughter Emily signed on for T-Ball and he once again volunteered to coach. During his playing years, the stalwart won numerous awards for fielding and batting in all grades. He has been a member of Rays champion Masters teams in three consecutive seasons since 2018/19, and won MVP in 2020 and the Golden Glove in 2021. At the start of the 2020/21 season, Joce signed on as co-coach for the inaugural Rays women's team where wife Trish is a member. After not winning a single game in the 2020/21 season, the Lady Rays secured a hard-fought grand final win in the 2021/22 pre- Christmas half-season against Ipswich Musketeers. Rays ladies split into two teams for the post-Christmas season. Both have scheduled home games for the last round of the regular season on Saturday. Division two Raygles, a combined team with Mt Gravatt Eagles, will play against Pine Rivers Rapids at 1.30pm and the division one game against Wests Bulldogs will begin at 3.30pm. Redlands will celebrate women in baseball this weekend, with active commentary and walk-up songs planned throughout both games. The club is registered to raise money for the McGrath Foundation, and teams and spectators are encouraged to wear pink for the event. There will also be a fun wiggle ball game for all between 5.30pm and 7pm, after the division 1 game. Read more local sport news here

