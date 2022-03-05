news, local-news, tiger king, joe vs carole, show, stan, stream, film, redlands, economy

The Redlands are on show to bring feuding tiger royalty to life on the silver screen in an original series released this week. The Universal Studio Group's JOE Vs CAROLE, based on the lives of exotic animal lovers Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary Tiger King, was released this week. Filmed at Redlands Coast and Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane late last year, the limited series was released on Stan in Australia Friday March 4. The series is based on the Wondery podcast and depicts the true events of big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, played by Kate McKinnon, who learns fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel, played by John Cameron Mitchell, is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said locations in Alexandra Hills, Capalaba, Thornlands and Raby Bay would feature in the series. "JOE Vs CAROLE is the latest production to have recognised the versatile offering of film-friendly Redlands Coast..." she said. "There is much on offer within our city that can double for global locations such as Oklahoma and Florida." Ms Williams said the project was helping the Redland economy recover post COVID while opening the door for more film tourism opportunities. "JOE Vs CAROLE injected approximately $31.7 million to Queensland's economy, with Redlands Coast seeing the lion's share of that from the production filming locally over five months, boosting local businesses and creating local jobs," she said. "Just some of the local businesses to benefit include the Alexandra Hills Hotel and Conference Centre, Wild Brew Café and Montezumas at Capalaba, and Redlands Veterinary Clinic in Thornlands." Filming for the NBC Universal series Young Rock also took place in Capalaba and Raby Bay Foreshore Park early last year. Line Producer for JOE Vs CAROLE Peta Ross said the Redlands was versatile for different scenes in the limited series. "Filming in Redlands Coast was a fantastic experience for us," Ms Ross said. "We were able to use one location for two very different looks as well as utilise surrounding local business." JOE Vs CAROLE is available to stream now on USA Network and streaming service Peacock and Stan in Australia.

