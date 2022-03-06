YOUR SAY: Redland reader letters. Twelve months on from tragedy

news, local-news,

As parents of Matthew Field (Matt), we would like to thank the whole community for their ongoing support following the tragic incident on Australia Day last year that took the lives of Matt, Kate and their unborn child, Miles. It was comforting to receive messages of support from people in the Redlands and people across Australia and many countries throughout the world. This touched a lot of people. The last 12 months has been a long and emotional journey for us, our family, Kate's family, all friends and no doubt others unbeknown to us. We especially would like to thank the Redlands City Mayor, Karen Williams, who has supported us from the outset and continually with her team over the year. The plaque on the seat at Raby Bay Foreshore Park, the signage at the bus shelter and the signage above the incident site is all due to their ongoing assistance. Also, big thanks to Alexandra Hill Dentist, who gave up their advertising space for the memorial signage, and Claude Outdoor for the manufacture and installation of the sign. As for their pets, they are all doing fine. The cat lives it up with Kate's mum and now has a puppy "brother". The dogs are with us and doing well, considering and getting regular visits from their Labrador "cousins". They do have some 'blank staring' moments. They are still skittish with passing vehicles, so we can only take them for walks safely in the yard. However, they still look forward to these. Frankie will always be on medication, with Dr Ray and his team at Super vets at Manly, caring for both when needed. This incident has affected many, not only family, friends, first responders etc., but many others. Some of these are still suffering. We share a thought for the witnesses, ordinary everyday people who unfortunately saw this whole incident unfold in front of them. We and others can only imagine what happened, but these people saw it and will remember it forever. We hope all those affected have been and will continue to get all necessary counselling and support. Unfortunately for us, this is not over. In the coming months, this individual will be sentenced (as a juvenile). Whatever it is, it will never be enough, but it is the law as it currently stands. It will never bring them back. They will not be forgotten. We will never get over it. We will not move on, but we will move forward, in time. We will always cherish the good times and memories we had as a family and continue to remind the younger nieces, nephews and grandchildren of what caring and wonderful people they were. Russell and Ann Field REST IN PEACE - Matt - Kate - Miles - 26/01/21 I am mystified at the work being carried out in the local park in Brosnan St Capalaba. Walking through each day, it looked as though it was a track for children with scooters or bikes but passing by yesterday, there is concrete for a few metres, then grass for a few metres and also more concrete but with great big stones poking out. No way could you ride on it, or oldies walk on it without falling. What a waste of taxpayers' money. Can someone explain what it's supposed to be? K. Gay I would please like to know when the bridge will be finished. So many dates have been given on the board where the work is being done. From the end of 2021 to the end of January 2022, now it says March. Will it be done just before elections so the politicians will have a photo opportunity to cut a ribbon? Cheryl McLean, Redland Bay.

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Redland reader letters. Twelve months on from tragedy