REDLANDS residents have been urged to watch out for mosquitoes, mould and contaminated water while cleaning up after the floods. It comes as Queensland Health confirms a case of Japanese Encephalitis Virus in a woman who had recently travelled to the state's south. The virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes and does not spread from human-to-human contact. The woman in her 60s is being treated at Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said people should take the necessary steps to avoid mosquito bites. "Council crews are busy in the field doing mosquito control work and checking public fresh water sites for mosquito breeding," she said. "There is a lot of water around at the moment, but as they identify breeding sites our crews will conduct drone treatments, as well as head into areas by foot, quad bike and amphibious vehicle to spray. "Check your yards and empty water pooling in items such as pot plant bases, boats and old tyres. "If you are outside during peak activity periods at dusk and dawn, please use insect repellent and wear light-coloured, long, loose-fitting clothing as a precaution." Cr Williams said wet conditions and localised flooding had produced ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and mould to grow. "There is a wealth of information on dealing with mould on the Queensland Health website, which advises homeowners who are concerned they may be affected to open all doors and windows and, if possible, use fans or air-conditioners on dry mode to get rid of any moisture," she said. Anyone who finds mould in their homes is advised to to wear protective clothing such as gloves, a mask and goggles. Cr Williams urged extra care when cleaning inundated properties as floodwater could be contaminated. "It's important that we continue to prioritise our health and safety, so before starting any clean-up, check with your GP to ensure you're up to date with your tetanus shot," she said. "To reduce the risk of infection and disease, also remember to regularly wash your hands and wear protective clothing such as long-sleeve shirts, eye-wear, gloves and rubber boots." Read more local news here

