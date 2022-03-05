fun-stuff, competitions, goodnight vivienne goodnight, ts eliot, steven carroll, competition, book, quartet of books

The TS Eliot quartet written by Steven Carroll is now complete with the final story devoted to Elliot's first wife Vivienne Haigh-Wood. Carroll said the story was loosely based on fact. "You could say I was fast and loose with the facts, but I stuck to them to a certain extent. I wanted to examine Eliot's creative process and the women in his life," Carroll said. In Goodnight, Vivienne, Goodnight, the story pivots on Vivienne's assisted escape from an asylum and the loophole that if someone escaped and was not discovered for 30 days, they were considered to have their liberty. Carroll describes the marriage between Vivienne and TS Eliot as troubled and mismatched from the beginning. "Eliot was a virgin at age 27 and Vivienne as having been in a 'thorough going' relationship. She was known for being dreamy with lots of mood swings and many ailments. We speculate whether she was bipolar. Certainly she raised merry hell," he said. "It is possible she also suffered from endometriosis. Nonetheless she had a sparkling wit and a captivating presence. Theirs should have been a five or six week affair and then gone their separate ways. This would have been vastly better than a 17-year wasteland in a marriage made in hell." Carroll said it was believed that Vivienne's brother put her into the asylum but three or four years later he confessed that she "was not mad at all". Carroll said that having worked on the four TS Eliot books, he still maintained an interest and relationship with Eliot. "I like to think that the works represent an abstract portrait of TS Eliot as seen by other people - the cool aloof Eliot, the Tory Eliot, the driven Eliot, Eliot the artist. There are all sorts of aspects to his character that come together as a collective four-part portrait," he said. Goodnight, Vivienne, Goodnight is published by Harper Collins, RRP $29.99 and available from most bookstores and online. Carroll has written 14 novels, including a series on his Melbourne suburb Glenroy.

