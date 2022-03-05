news, local-news,

Redland City Council is shouting out for a new Town Crier. The call follows the retirement of Max Bissett after 16 years of service in December last year. Mayor Karen Williams said Max had made an outstanding contribution during his 16 years of service as the city's Town Crier. "He was a big supporter of our community and a great ambassador for our city," Cr Williams said. "Max completed all his duties with passion and professionalism because he loves Redlands Coast and his community. Council is now seeking expressions of interest for a new Town Crier to ensure that Max's legacy endures and we can keep the Town Crier tradition alive on Redlands Coast." Council's criteria for the voluntary position are to simply have a big voice, unwavering community pride and a strong passion for Redlands Coast. "We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, engaging and entertaining to promote our city's community spirit at festivals, parades and civic events," Cr Williams said. "This may include attending citizenship ceremonies, leading processions, opening community events and, of course, participating in the Australian Town Criers Championships." :"You don't just need a strong voice, you also need a stout pair of boots," Mr Bissett said. Mr Bissett said he was also willing to donate his outfit to his successor. The outfit was designed and made by his wife Judy. Expressions of interest for the position of Redlands Coast Town Crier close at 5pm on March 15. All details, including preliminary criteria, eligibility requirements and how to apply, are available at redland.qld.gov.au/TownCrier

Max Bissett leaves spot for new town crier