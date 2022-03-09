dentists, oral, health

When it comes to keeping your oral health and teeth in the best condition possible, a good relationship with a dentist who meets your needs is vital. Having an ongoing relationship with the same dentist ensures that any changes are picked up quickly. Many issues can be treated easily if caught early, so they don't develop into major problems. "Routinely seeing the same dental professional allows for effective continuity of care where the dentist knows your history of dental care and can identify and monitor changes that may occur in your mouth," Australian Dental Association oral health promoter and general dentist Dr Mikaela Chinotti said. Your individual needs should be taken into account when searching for your ideal dental clinic and dentist. Some factors to consider include: Once you've found a dentist you like, you can stick with them throughout life stages, with the exception of children who can see a paediatric dentist until they become adolescents. "If a person is happy with the care they are provided by their dental professional, there is no need for them to change," Dr Chinotti said. "In some cases, people may be referred to specialist dental professionals should the need arise." The Australian Dental Association Find-A-Dentist search function is an excellent place to start looking for a dentist. The search engine has a list of all ADA member dentists, which can be searched based on location. Finally, you should ensure the dentist is qualified. They must have a relevant university degree and be registered with the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Check your dentist is qualified and registered by going to ahpra.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/69dd7d49-12e3-4c3b-805f-aab183bf390f.jpg/r0_549_3422_2482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Find the right dentist for your individual needs

Does it have wheelchair access?

What hours does the clinic operate?

Does the clinic participate in government schemes like the Child Dental Benefits Schedule or provides dental care through the Department of Veterans Affairs?

