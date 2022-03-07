news, local-news,

POLICE are appealing for information after an alleged armed robbery attempt in a hardware store car park at Capalaba last week. Two men allegedly approached another man about 5pm on Friday while armed with what police say appeared to be a gun. It is alleged the pair threatened them man and attempted to enter the vehicle but the doors were locked. The suspects left the scene in a grey Mitsubishi Pajero with false plates. Detectives have released photos of the car and are calling on anyone who may have seen it to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage in the area is also urged to contact police. Vehicles stolen at Manly A Maserati and Volkswagen were stolen during a break and enter at a Manly property on Valetta Street last Wednesday evening. Three youths were arrested after the Maserati was found in the city, but the Volkswagen Passat with licence plates 788AU5 remains outstanding. Wynnum Child Protection and Investigation Unit Detectives are investigating the matter and the alleged offenders will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act. Read more local news here

Police appeal for public help after armed robbery attempt in hardware store car park at Capalaba Jordan Crick