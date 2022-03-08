news, local-news,

THREE Redlands families were evacuated, thousands of homes lost power and 18,500 sandbags were collected at council's Cleveland depot during the Queensland flood crisis. The severe weather event is expected to cost the state's economy more than $2 billion, with private insurance claims alone expected to top $936 million. Redlands SES units responded to more than 200 calls between February 23 and last Friday, including 96 for flooding. The greatest volume of calls were in Thorneside, Birkdale, Alexandra Hills, Cleveland, Capalaba, Victoria Point, Redland Bay and Mount Cotton. Two families were evacuated from Capalaba and one from Redland Bay, while more than 3000 homes across the city lost power, including many on the islands. Residents can now access more state government help to cover things like food, clothing, medical supplies or temporary accommodation. It came after Redland City Mayor Karen Williams asked the State Communities Department to activate the Personal Hardship Assistance Scheme and Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Grant. Redlands MP Kim Richards said the council and its Local Disaster Management Group finalised an assistance request on Friday. Other state government help is available to residents, including Disaster Assistance (essential working capital) Loans Scheme for primary producers. Cr Williams said residents who had suffered personal hardship and distress from the weather event could get financial support for clean up and recovery. "Typically, Personal Hardship Financial Assistance is triggered when large areas of residential properties are impacted and left without power or clean water," she said. "Fortunately, Redlands Coast did not experience this scale of hardship to the same extent as our neighbouring councils. "However, the whole of Redland City was impacted, with more than 3000 homes losing power, including on the islands, and three families having to be evacuated from their homes." Up to $2.5 billion could be spent on flood recovery programs and support measures, according to state government estimates. Treasurer Cameron Dick said initial indications suggested the costs of the floods would be less than previous natural disasters in Queensland, including Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017. "Right now, our immediate focus is on helping those families and businesses hit by this disaster to get back on their feet," he said. "But at the same time, we are beginning the planning work that will create stronger, safer, more resilient communities. "It's important to note that these estimates of the cost of this severe weather event are preliminary, and likely to rise as more damage assessments are conducted." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/2478c9e5-e157-4a8e-9718-5eb01c6e19b5.jpg/r0_470_4032_2748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg