Target prawns in the discoloured water. It is a hit or miss affair with reports of good catches one day and the next only a handful of prawns. There is much debris, and it is causing a problem clearing it from nets before making the next cast-the mud crabs featured in crab pots placed amongst the mangroves. Mangrove jacks have been featured in the catch this past week, possibly due to them adapting to freshwater. Fish the channels and around the rock walls and mangroves for Mangrove Jacks. Mulloway is another fish that will happily feed in the discoloured water, chasing mullets, as they can also adjust to living in freshwater. I was surprised to hear of an early snapper run in the deeper channels near our Bay Islands. The incoming tide will bring in the saltwater, and the fresh will float on the top, so fish on the bottom if you are targeting snapper. The catfish and small bull sharks will also be about, so be prepared to catch a few of these species. Live mullet and prawns would be a premium bait at the moment, and it is worth putting in the effort casting for prawns and poddy mullet. Logan Bush, aged 12, was the junior winner of the Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club competition held on the 19th and 20 February, he caught some nice whiting and Javelin fish in the Pin Bar area. Well done, Logan. Freshwater fishing has come to a halt as the lakes are temporarily closed to public recreation due to safety concerns. Seqwater will advise the reopening online and via the free Seqwater mobile App. Seqwater does fantastic work to look after our native fish stocks. On the Hinze Dam, they have been operating the fish trap daily. They remove the invasive species and transfer the remaining stock back into the dam. If you would like to improve your catch rate with a fishing lesson or would like to share a fishing story and photo, please email me desdavidmichael@gmail.com

