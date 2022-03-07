news, local-news, plumbing, electricity, rain, storm, flood, weather, professional, check

Redland residents are beginning to clean up from heavy rain and flash floods that damaged homes across south-east Queensland over the last two weeks. Many residents are using the recent weather event to ensure all plumbing and electricity features in their homes are up to date to ensure safety in future weather events. Redland City Council has urged residents to check overflow relief gullies (ORG) on their properties are in good condition. Usually, discharge on private properties is released through the property's ORG, located outside the house. The raised circular grate covering the drain on the ORG should be clear. Gurgling toilets usually mean ORGs are doing their job and preventing discharge occurring inside the house. Plumbing across the home should be assessed. Redland City SES local controller Clare Barker said volunteers helped Redland residents with clogged gutters and said they should be cleaned regularly to ensure the smooth flow of water in intense weather. "What we're seeing is people are still not cleaning out their gutters, so there's a lot of leaf litter there," she said. "When that builds up in the gutters, the water has nowhere to go, so it gets into the ceiling, and that's where we're seeing issues with ceiling collapses and water in rooves." Master Plumbers' Association of Queensland president Kent Vickers said checking plumbing, drainage, gas and roofing should be a priority in weather events. "I would urge people now facing the daunting task of a post-storm and flooding clean up to pay particular attention to those key plumbing issues that can impact health and safety," Mr Vickers said. "People should wear protective clothing, such as rubber gloves, boots, and eye protection when cleaning." He said residents should call on plumbers to check drainage, septic overflows, gas regulators, pipework, solar water heaters, leaks or damage to metal or tiled roofs, tank water contamination and gutter blockages. Industrial relations minister Grace Grace said anyone assisting with clean-up after the deluge should also be aware of electrical hazards and have their homes checked by a professional. "The best way to check the electrical safety of your property is to use a licensed electrician to inspect and carry out verification tests on your switchboard, wiring, equipment and appliances that may have been water damaged," she said. "If there's any chance they've been damaged by water, stay away from switchboards, and warn others to do the same. "If the rain has got into your roof space, make sure you turn off the power before you go up there to check for damage." It was important to get any electrical appliances or equipment that was submerged or waterlogged checked by a professional. "...Never, ever be tempted to do your own electrical work," she said. "The golden rule is never, under any circumstances, do it yourself as this is potentially life-threatening."

