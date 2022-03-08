news, local-news,

A 50-year-old man has been remanded in custody to front court in April after an alleged domestic violence incident on Lamb Island. Police arrested the man at Victoria Point last Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a 54-year-old woman on the island earlier in the week. He appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court on February 26 and was remanded to appear again on April 28. Police say the man faces DV and criminal charges at his next appearance, having been arrested for assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation. A temporary domestic violence order has been granted and the man will remain in custody until his court date. Read more local news here

