A different approach to schooling has helped a Cleveland graduate gain the confidence to land the job of her dreams. Imigene Kedacic was one of many high school students who struggled in the traditional classroom, and was looking for an alternative setting to finish her secondary education. The Cleveland student enrolled in TAFE Queensland's Senior College program to begin studying towards a career in real estate. "I wanted to study in a high school setting where I could express myself instead of worrying if I was wearing the wrong earrings or something, and I loved that Senior College gave me the freedom to be myself and treated me like an adult," she said. "Because I knew I wanted to work in real estate after high school, my teachers helped me prepare to get the job of my dreams in an industry I'm passionate about." TAFE's Senior College at Alexandra Hills helps students with practical education separate from the traditional system to complete their Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) and work towards gaining an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR). Students can also tailor their education to the career they want to pursure and focus their study programs to plan for the future after high school. Ms Kedacic was a Senior College School Captain in 2021 and said the flexibility of her timetable allowed her to studying a Certificate of Retailing while still in high school. "Because I wasn't in class every day of the week, I could use my spare day to study for my certificate in retailing, which was great for learning vital sales skills to get into real estate," The 18-year-old is working at LJ Hooker in Cleveland and was promoted just two weeks after starting her role. "I've wanted to sell houses because I have good people skills, and I love working with people from different backgrounds. There are so many career opportunities within the real estate industry if you work hard and are good at it." TAFE Queensland General Manager, Brent Kinnane, said Imigene was one of many students who turned their passion into a profession. "When a student like Imigene comes to Senior College, we help them channel their passion, energy and enthusiasm towards finding their place in the world - whatever that may be," he said. "Our students receive hands-on training and mentoring to build the practical skills and knowledge they need to do extraordinary things and fast track their futures." "When they graduate, they leave us with the job-ready skills to start working straight away..."

