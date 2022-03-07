news, local-news, ses, redland city, unit, assistance, jobs, help, flood, seq

Redland City SES volunteers have worked tirelessly for more than a week, helping residents in need through non-stop rain and flash flooding. Since Wednesday, February 27, SES services were on call 24/7 across south-east Queensland, assisting flood-affected residents with rescues and temporary fixes to make houses safe. From February 23 to March 2, the Redland City SES Unit responded to 367 tasks. Of these tasks, 103 were structural jobs, 90 were flood responses, and the remaining jobs were general assistance requests. In total, volunteers committed 2113 hours of work throughout the week, with 281 member attendances. Redland City SES Unit deputy local controller Diane Vandermeer said it was one of the unit's biggest responses ever, with weather unlike anything she'd seen before after eight years in the Redlands. "Even during cyclone Debbie it wasn't like this," she said. "It was really the speed of the flooding because in 2011 it was more gradual, but this was flash flooding so dangerous some of our vehicles couldn't get through to people we needed to help, and we had to get around that." Wellington Point's Weladee Thai restaurant flooded Redland Coast SES workers with hot cooked meals to thank volunteers who helped keep the city safe. Last Thursday, weather was expected to turn again which prompted the premier to close schools and ask south-east Queenslanders to work from home where possible. The storm warning was downgraded by Friday but the SES was still ready to help residents affected by any storms coming to the Redlands. Redland City SES local controller Clare Barker said volunteers used a short break in severe weather on Wednesday to rest and prepare for more wet weather, and two teams travelled to Moreton Bay to assist efforts on the northern bayside. "We have been prepared long before this, Ms Barker said. "Our unit is continuing to serve the community, our primary focus is on Redland City, so we will be here... concentrating our efforts into storm jobs here." Ms Barker said northern areas of the Redlands has been the hardest hit, although pressure was still being felt in the south. "Most of the jobs are up in Alexandra Hills and Wellington Point," she said. Ms Vandermeer said she expected the city to recover by helping their neighbours in need. "It appears the good old Aussie spirit is coming forward to get people back on their feet."

