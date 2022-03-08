news, local-news,

THE Weather Bureau has forecast the possibility of more severe thunderstorms over the coming days, with south-east Queensland warned that activity is expected to peak on Wednesday. It comes after fast-moving storms struck again on Sunday evening, dumping more than 50mm on Redlands inside an hour. Parts of Logan copped the brunt of the wild weather, with locals reporting large hail at Woodhill and Cedar Vale. Meteorologist Jonathan How said heavy rain and damaging winds were possible with storms this week. "At this stage we are expecting thunderstorm activity to peak on Wednesday, not just through the Wide Bay area, but also south-eastern parts of Queensland," he said. "There is the risk of heavy rainfall, including for communities who suffered flooding last week. "Many catchments across south-east Queensland are saturated, and any additional rainfall will cause creeks and rivers to rise quite quickly." Less than 10mm is forecast for Redlands on Wednesday, while Logan is a 70 per cent chance of 3-15mm. Forecasts show thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/bc76a811-1267-4b55-91c3-1dc13a96789a.JPG/r2_321_6013_3717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg