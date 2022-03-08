news, local-news,

POLICE have charged a 33-year-old man and seized a replica handgun after an attempted armed robbery in a hardware store car park at Capalaba on Friday. The man, from Stafford in Brisbane's north, was arrested at Highgate Hill on Monday and will front Cleveland Magistrates Court today. Bayside CIB detectives led investigations after two men, armed with what was believed to be a gun, approached another man in a hardware store car park about 5pm on Friday. It is alleged the pair threatened them man and attempted to enter the vehicle but the doors were locked. The suspects left the scene in a grey Mitsubishi Pajero with false plates. The 33-year-old man was refused police bail after his arrest. He has been charged with attempted armed robbery in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle (with a circumstance of aggravation). Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b7dce86f-3081-4998-b436-a713ac26dba7.png/r2_10_667_386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg