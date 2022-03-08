OPINION: That's my girl-Myth busting on International Women's Day

news, local-news,

International Women's Day - It's a day that perplexes me because I battle with the idea that we have this day of acknowledgement. Acknowledgement of all the 'issues'. I actually think it's much simpler than this. Sure, issues like the underrepresentation of women on boards and in senior management (especially in organisations on the Redlands Coast), pay inequality and the resulting low superannuation are important, don't get me wrong. But I think we have to dispel some myths and understand more about what needs to change. Sure - we're talking about cultural and systemic change, which is big and feels completely impossible. But I'm a big believer in sharing experiences and views to start new conversations. We all have unique experiences as women, so anything I share is purely because I've had a set of experiences that shape the way I think and what is important to me, so by no means does anything here apply to women broadly. Nevertheless, I'm going to share my view. Myth #1. Work/Life Balance. There is STILL this tension that exists between 'home' and 'work' and the elusive balance. Frankly, it's impossible to think that a balance (equal distribution) is even achievable. I love my family as much as the next person. Just because I work hard, and life is chaotic, and I don't have a routine, and I don't do all the best time management things and I couldn't give a rats (not to be confused with a Rapid Antigen Test) about where I "should" spend my time....doesn't mean I'm bad at what I do, or that I don't have my priorities in order. There is no order. It's all-important to me - I care about all of it all at once. Myth #2. Having it all. I'm really not sure where to file this little beauty. Yes - I want it all. The work (or my own business in my case), the well-organised life...who doesn't? Wanting it all is too often put in the same basket as "being ambitious",...and that almost sounds too masculine for working Mother's, right? Wrong. Being ambitious doesn't mean you're stubborn or difficult or mean or tough or any of the things people might think about that. And guess what? Not knowing what you want, starting again, re-evaluating or re-inventing yourself is ok too. Either way, you'll learn about yourself, about the world, about what not to do next time. I've achieved some big things in my life. I opened a school, became a published author, I sit on several community boards... let me tell you - it didn't happen while I was meditating or having me time! It won't happen if you slow down - you won't get there no matter where you're going. Anywhere worth going is always worth the journey. The experience. And the more the experience shapes you, the more you are changed by what you do. So, you can't slow down. The destination is too important. *Cue the outrage from self-love advocates* Myth #3 Self-Love. Yes, self-care is important. But my idea of self-care is different from the next person- sometimes I'm flogging it at Reformer Pilates, sometimes my self-care is the gin in the cupboard...whatever gets you through! But I am human. I'm not a machine. I have bad days, tired days, and when I need to, I schedule 'couch days' into my calendar. Knowing that the world will still turn without you is an important part of the juggle (a far more accurate term than the 'balance'). It's ok to fall apart. And when it all feels too much (which it will at some point)...ask for help. It's not a sign of weakness or giving up. Get over yourself. Put your stupid pride aside. Ask for help. There are lots out there, so there's no excuse. Myth #4 Imposter Syndrome. My favourite (place eye-roll emoji here). We doubt ourselves - it's human nature. We question our abilities - it's a natural thing. However, confidence isn't a given and few people are born with it. Just think about things you HAVE achieved or overcome. Use them to remind yourself about your capabilities and then start again. It's ok to question your abilities. Myth #5 Women who write columns about International Women's Day and dispelling myths have it all together. On International Women's Day, make it whatever the hell you want it to be. Love yourself. Hate yourself. Whatever. Make them all wonder how you're still standing there smiling at them - like a little psychopath. The only rule is that you have to stay alive. That's it. It's that simple. That's my girl. Cindy Corrie is the founder of Good Human, a community engagement and communications consultancy in the Redlands.

