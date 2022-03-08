news, local-news,

RANKIN MP Jim Chalmers says Labor has a superior child care policy to the LNP and "four in five families will be better off" if it wins the election. Chalmers' claim comes as the Coalition government brings forward its child care subsidy changes ahead of polling day in a move Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike says will "help ease the pressure on cost of living". Labor slammed Mr Pike's claim. Bowman candidate Donisha Duff said families with one child in daycare would get no benefit under the LNP scheme. Ms Duff said Labor's Cheaper Child Care plan was "fairer" and would allow mothers to return to work or increase their hours. "Redlands families are struggling with cost of living increases and child care expenses are one of the highest costs," she said. Labor proposes a 90 per cent subsidy rate per child for families who earn between $50,000 and $75,000 per annum and 86 per cent for those on $100,000. Those in the scheme's lowest income bracket are promised savings worth more than $17,000 per year. That promise is based on families with one child in care for three days a week with a daily cost of $122. Mr Pike said families with two children in full-time care and whose combined earnings totalled $120,000 were expected to save $144 a week under the LNP's plan. Second child subsidies would jump from 50 per cent to 80 per cent for families with income totalling $180,000, 13 per cent for those on $80,000 and 10 per cent for those on $40,000. Mr Pike said about 1100 Redlands families would on average be more than $2000 a year better off under the new model, which came into effect on March 7. "Families do not have to do anything to receive the increased subsidy," he said. "It will flow to families automatically through the child care service, with no need to apply to Services Australia." Labor Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers said the federal government's relief would only be temporary and would be ripped away when a child was old enough for school. "By contrast, Labor's policy will bring down the cost of child care for families the entire time their children are in care," he said. "The LNP has allowed child care fees to soar by over 39 per cent under their watch and yet Scott Morrison still has no plan to control fee hikes." Mr Pike said the federal government's subsidy would incentivise people to consider returning to work or working additional hours. "The cost of child care can often be a major barrier to pursuing employment, and the Federal Government is focused on trying to increase workforce participation across all ages and genders," he said. The federal government spent $63 million on child care subsidies for Redlands children in the last financial year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/511ed147-9446-4a39-821b-7299ea767f50.jpg/r0_58_791_505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

FEDERAL ELECTION Rankin MP Jim Chalmers says Labor has a superior child care policy as LNP brings forward family subsidies Jordan Crick