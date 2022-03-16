Let's get in the 'honeymood' with one of nature's best medicines. There is nothing better than 100 per cent pure Australian honey - it's that simple. And at AB's (Australian Beekeeper's) Honey, it just doesn't get any simpler. "We believe we have the best 100 per cent pure Australian honey," said AB's Honey owner David Baldwin. "We provide the honeymood matching people to the honey they love. "We not only provide table varieties we have our Manuka honey and gourmet blends." As well as 100 per cent Australian Manuka honey, AB's Honey offers table varieties such as Yellow Box, Ironbark, Macadamia, Local, Rainforest, Tea Tree and Leatherwood. "Lets not forget our beeswax, pollen, Ginger in Honey, Coffee in Honey, Vanilla in Honey and our three varieties of creamed honey," David said. The family owned business began in the early 80's and was taken over in 2005 by David who moved it to the current Capalaba location. "We are passionate Aussies who love being able to provide customers with the best honey in the world." David is also confident that the honey, in whatever flavour or variety preferred, will be the best his customers have ever tasted. He and his team also love educating people about the great health benefits of honey, Manuka and the important role bees have in the world. "As beekeepers, we are passionate about everything to do with bees. "Not to mention we have our local honey which helps anyone with hayfever allergies," David said. Anyone can order AB's delicious honey direct to their door through the online store and customers are also welcome to come and buy direct from the factory. The website also has a wide range of recipes, blogs and industry news available as well as "all things bee related". AB's Honey supports local beekeepers and employs local. "We love it," David said. "Our goal is for everyone to enjoy our honey. We are a proud Australian business."

This honey will tempt you

