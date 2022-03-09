Mayoral minute: Redlands unites in times of need

news, local-news, karen williams

The strength of a community can be measured by how they unite in times of need and last week the Redlands again showed just how strong we are when we stand together. With 781 mm of rain (almost a metre at the Alex Hills weather station) falling across the Redlands over a 10 day period, the impacts across the city were significant. Council crews stepped up, providing 18,500 sandbags from the Cleveland Council depot and thousands more at our self-service sandbag stations across the city. And as always, our amazing SES volunteers showed why they are considered the best in the State, responding to 400 calls for help and keeping our community safe and up to date. But the strength of our community can not only be seen in the efforts of our emergency service personnel. It can equally be seen in the selflessness of our local businesses and residents. Before the rain had even stopped falling, I was receiving requests from locals wanting to know how they could help... and help they did. Our dedicated SES volunteers were kept fed by local businesses cooking and donating food. A huge thanks to Weladee Thai restaurant, Elysiium, Punjab Curry Club, AIV Food Edge Distribution and The Grove at Mt Cotton. Considering how tough local businesses have done it over the last two years, this generosity is remarkable and was very welcomed by our SES crews. Then there were the two locals who travelled across to Oxley with their trailer to cook a sausage sizzle for the mud army. Well done, lads and thanks to Pattemores Meats, who supplied the sausages. And of course, there were the local families who took the time to drop food to our hard-working Council crews working around the clock. This sort of selfless community spirit is not uncommon for the Redlands. I have been Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group for 14 years and have witnessed countless acts of generosity, not only for our local community but for communities across the nation. When Kangaroo Island suffered devastating fires two years ago, locals rallied by raising $65,000 through my bushfire appeal sunset cruise. And over the last five years, the Redlands community has raised almost $400,000 for victims of domestic and family violence through my annual fundraiser, Diner en Rouge. So if there are two things we learnt from last week's torrential weather, it is this; firstly, there will always be weather events such as this, you can't control Mother Nature. And secondly, while we can't control the weather, we can respond to it and the Redlands has the best community spirit in the nation and that spirit can and will stand up to anything Mother Nature throws at us. Well done Redlands Coast. I am proud to serve you as Mayor.

