Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim are preparing for possible severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail on Wednesday. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned South-east Queensland is in the firing line for potential large hail and heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding during this afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the Redlands on Wednesday will reach a minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 30 degrees, with some slightly higher temperatures in Logan at 33 and Beaudesert at 34. BOM Meteorologist Helen Kirkup said the region was on storm watch. "We'll probably see a southeasterly winds change come up across the boarder some time this afternoon and that could kick some more storms up," she said. "There have been a few in the northern area through the morning, and today we could get some heavy rainfall, damaging winds out of these storms today." Redlands can expect rainfall of about 10 to 20 millimetres on Wednesday. Ms Kirkup said the storms were expected to ease by tomorrow, with showers to follow through the end of the week. "Tomorrow this will reduce to some showers throughout the day, and with a southerly pushing in we will get some cooler air through," she said. "Friday, Saturday Sunday we have an easing transition in the amount of showers around with some pushing in off the coast, but it won't be the same amount of rainfall that the next couple of days will bring." She said people should prepare for Wednesday's damaging winds just like they would any other storm. "There is a wind risk today and the catchment is pretty wet so stay out of flood waters and secure loose items that could cause problems with these damaging winds," she said.

