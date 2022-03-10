news, local-news,

CARMEL College students and parents parking on streets outside the school are causing headaches for Thornlands residents, despite most drivers following road rules. Resident Paul Smith said the parked cars created access issues and "blocked up" streets like Ziegenfusz Road, making it difficult for motorists to see oncoming traffic. He told the Redland City Bulletin that he had "chatted" a few student drivers for speeding and had experienced other issues in the area, including cars parking on footpaths. "It is frustrating as a resident and what concerns us is that if there is a need for an ambulance or fire engine during the day, there are problems with access," he said. "The problem we have is most kids aren't parked illegally, but they block up the street and block up Ziegenfusz (Road), where our vision for traffic becomes very difficult. "I came home the other day and there were people parked on corners and footpaths. Unfortunately, it is usually the parents who are the worst offenders." Cr Paul Golle outlined several actions that the council had taken to mitigate the issue, including painting yellow lines in areas along Ziegenfusz Road and installing parking outside the school on Doull Place. During recent patrols on Trout Street and Abalone Crescent, council officers found no issues with parked cars, including those with P plates. Cr Golle said officers had handed out 43 infringement notices in the vicinity of the school since July 1 last year. "Carmel College does form part of council's ongoing school patrol schedule," he said. "At a recent meeting with Queensland Police, Carmel College was discussed and it is understood that [QPS] are conducting patrols when they can." Mr Smith said the parking issues had presented residents with "a real problem" over the past three years. "They [students] seem to get more money and more cars," he said. "As the year progresses, the parking situation pushes further up the street." Brisbane Catholic Education, which operates Carmel College, said in a statement that students were free to park legally near the school. "Carmel College values its relationship with our neighbours," it said. "This has been important to us in our 30 years as a school. "We encourage our students to drive safely and to be aware that we are part of the wider Thornlands community." Mr Smith said that while most students did not park illegally, they blocked up the street and made it difficult to see oncoming traffic. "One of our concerns is that you come out of Abalone Crescent and you look right and can't see the traffic coming down the street because of the cars parked there," he said. "That in itself is just an accident waiting to happen. The further you get out to try and see, the more you are in the line of traffic." Cr Golle said the council and the state government Main Roads Department had in the past given the school relaxations to build a bigger car park on-site, which it had done. After recent patrols, the council outlined it would extend the yellow line by six metres at the intersection of Abalone Crescent and Ziegenfusz Road to improve visibility. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/5413a346-6861-4b6a-9543-1a3ddd1b94e6.jpg/r0_37_597_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg