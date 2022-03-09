news, local-news, mozzies, mosquitoes, land management, drone, high tech, 2022 floods, rain, deluge

Redlands is ready to combat mozzies after recent deluge and flash flooding laid the foundations for breeding sites. Redland City Council's mosquito management team is using new technology to battle the potential influx of mosquitoes after the Redlands received 781 millimetres of rain in 10 days. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said council teams were working to stay one step ahead of mosquitoes with high tech drones. "The team is always out in force, but they have ramped up efforts since last week's rain to ensure we treat potential breeding sites as soon as possible," Ms Williams said. "We have a fleet of vehicles that can attack the mozzies from air, land and sea and we have all hands on deck at the moment. "This includes deploying our fleet of specially designed drones to treat breeding sites from the air." "We are leading the way as one of the first councils in the region to use drones to treat mosquitoes, allowing us to travel direct to the breeding site to treat mosquito larvae." Regional Mosquito Management Group Chairman Councillor Paul Golle said boats and all terrain vehicles were also used to reach breeding sites. "Our team has pulled out all stops to treat sites following last week's rain," Mr Golle said. "While mosquitoes are endemic to south-east Queensland, each year we treat about 9,500 hectares of land to keep mosquito numbers to a minimum. "The use of drones allows us to treat two hectares of mosquito breeding sites in about 10 minutes, which has given the team the opportunity to get on top of breeding as quickly as possible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5ef2142f-3991-4954-bc5e-1a357203b2d7.jpg/r0_62_1280_785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg