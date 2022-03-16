For more than three decades local celebrity chef Peter Howard was a household name around Australia. He'd been on the Midday Show with Ray Martin, Today Show with Steve Liebmann and Liz Hayes, The Bert Newton Show and various other TV shows. His radio show, Peter Howard's Table, on Radio 2GB was a part of his involvement on that radio station for a few decades and then there were the columns for the Fairfax Media and Rural Press, 18 cookbooks and two textbooks. It was no wonder, this energetic Redlander wanted to stop work to walk Coolum Beach and generally relaxing with his dogs and his partner. He used his talents in other ways by singing in choirs, working with some charities, gardening, reading books, accepting an AM for his service to the food and wine industries. Then the writing bug bit him deeply, "for ages I felt could write a novel," Peter said and so he did. As a result, his current book, Maestro of Madness, is out now. Like so many authors these days Peter has self-published his novel after rejections from publishers. He wanted to get the book out after working on it for six years. After 10 rewrites, his reading team said it was ready to go and the edited manuscript was published by Peter. "It is such an achievement to have my novel out for everyone to read," he said. Now at 75, Peter said writing is one of the ways he keeps his brain agile. His inspiration for Maestro of Madness came when he read about the sexual molestation of children and from his own experience with PTSD. As a Vietnam Vet, he was diagnosed with PTSD in 1998. In Maestro of Madness, Eddie Philipson, fights his PTSD with the support of medical aid and his determination to get his destroyed life back in order. With his marriage in tatters, his once highly successful business crumbling and his sons gone too...could life get any worse? A serendipitous meeting with an ex-client starts to turn his business around and when he meets Tina Watherley, his personal life turns around too. Maestro of Madness is a must read which some readers have described as a real page turner.

