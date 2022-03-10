news, local-news, wedding, trail, redlands coast, business, expo, perfect, photographer, fiction bar and restaurant

Redland businesses are coming together to show brides-to-be how to have their perfect wedding on the bayside. The Redlands Wedding trail will be held on June 19, 2022 with seven venues taking part across the Redlands. The event is the brainchild of three women from local businesses, Fiction Bar and Restaurant general manager Nicci Payou, Melissa Atkins of Miss Weddings and photographer Romana Saeheng. They wanted to collaborate and get the Redlands wedding industry involved in a showcase. Ms Payou said she wanted the event to show brides from across south-east Queensland potential of Redlands for a destination wedding. "The wedding industry has struggled through COVID and if we all collaborate and bring everyone here we can make a big event out of it and draw brides to our area," she said. "We are holding mini expos in the venues' function spaces with all the vendors, so hair and make up, cakes, celebrants, musicians and more." "We have a virtual map where brides can register online and take themselves on a self guided tour." She said many brides were not considering the Redlands for their weddings and the wedding trail would showcase the local businesses offering services. "I love the Redlands because we've got so much to offer and the community is just amazing," she said. "I love working with businesses and what I'm hoping for is just to get more people see that Redlands could be the next Byron or the next Noosa and make this a destination for people to come and see. "Redlands has water, heritage listed areas, trees at Cleveland point, the lighthouse, we have the longest coastline, and all of these amazing venues that people just don't know about it." The Wedding Trail was scheduled for February 27 but postponed after severe weather. Register for the wedding trail online, the first 500 registrations will receive a free tote bag. There will also be a competition with QR codes at each venue to win a micro wedding for 10 people.

