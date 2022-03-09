news, local-news,

REDLAND City councillor Paul Golle has written to the state government Planning Minister asking him to direct council officers to make City Plan changes in light of recent flood events. Cr Golle wrote that he was seeking support to have building setbacks increased and corridors widened beyond creek lines. He also urged his fellow councillors to "rally" and join him in looking at limiting development in low lying areas. Cr Golle raised concerns with Planning Minister Steven Miles about developments kicking-off in parts of the Redlands which had signs of historical overland flow. He said setbacks needed to be increased by a minimum of 300 metres on either side of natural water catchments or flow areas. "The notion of the one in 100 year events is mute and the impacts of heavy rains have increased, causing unimaginable damage to property," Cr Golle said. Redlands MP Kim Richards said the department had advised her that no discussions had recently taken place with council officers about the specific matters Cr Golle had raised, including submissions he made to council staff. She said flood mapping was included in the City Plan overlay and had been risk-assessed, independently reviewed and locally-refined. "The state supports evidence-based risk management approaches undertaken by local government to identify and achieve an acceptable or tolerable level of risk for personal safety and property in flood hazard areas," Ms Richards said. "Given the department's advice, I would suggest Cr Golle would be better placed sitting down with his fellow councillors and council officers to resolve his concerns raised ..." Cr Golle wrote that he had previously brought a motion before the council asking the state government to review setback limits so floodwaters did not impact Redlands properties. "At this time, we have not received any advice back from officers as to where that stands and yet suddenly post the recent event it's the talk of the state and the Planning Minister suddenly wants local governments to review flood overlays," he said. Ms Richards said the council was responsible for assessing developments against its City Plan, including relevant flood hazard criteria. "The recent weather events were unprecedented and have caused many local drainage and flash flooding issues beyond the scope of the planning scheme," she said. "It is anticipated that many councils will be examining the recent flooding and weather events to determine what further changes are required to the planning scheme to ensure that our communities are more resilient." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/1efa291a-6e6e-4c4a-96b2-f9c6e105b3b4.JPG/r2_199_3887_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland councillor Paul Golle writes to state government Planning Minister urging City Plan changes in response to flooding Jordan Crick