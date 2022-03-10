OPINION: Community consultation ignored with Toondah Harbour

news, local-news,

When the Toondah Harbour Priority Development Area was instigated by Redland City Council and the State Government in 2013, key constraints were overcome by a heavy handed abuse of the long understood rights of the local community and the property rights of hundreds of nearby residents. Consultation in 2013 established that the community favoured low key residential development and a port upgrade. This was ignored. A PDA draft Development Scheme was put to the community for comment in early 2014. Among its many flaws was a proposal for development of 15 storey residential towers on the land. In addition none of the Council's planning documents were available until AFTER the consultation closed. But at the time of the consultation the development scheme was illustrated as being on the mainland and comprising 800 apartments. That was the development people were asked to consider and make comments on. The community was not made aware of the true scale and location of the development until well after the public consultation. It was only then it was revealed that the Development Schene enabled 3600 apartments offshore in the waters of Moreton Bay. The consultation process never explained that the Scheme would extinguish the rights of proximate landowners. This action diminished and in some cases removed property rights without compensation. Broadly, these lost rights include legal appeal rights, land value, amenity, views, foreshore access, proximity to coastal waters and foreshores, liveability, lifestyle and quality of life. Further, the draft Development Scheme was a complex planning document and was released without a plain English narrative. There was no attempt to provide the community with a means that reconciled or explained how the Scheme interacted with the long standing planning and land use policies applicable to the site including: Other questions arise from: There was no attempt to engage the community in or explain the processes that ignored or over-rode these long established planning principles, the weight of public opinion, public interest, community values or valuable property rights in the planning process. Instead the obligations for managing these issues has been devolved to the proponent in the EPBC EIS process. There is no equivalence between the ham fisted planning by the Council and the State leading to 2014 and the project planning by the proponent. While the EPBC represents a significant challenge the issues affecting most people will not be addressed in the EIS. The EIS really only deals with prescribed Matters of National Environmental Significance (MNES)" which does not encompass the impacts on people and their daily lives such as traffic, congestion, loss of open space, loss of views, loss of foreshore, noise & smells, dredging & construction, a need for at least two new schools, non MNES environmental impacts, economic impacts on NSI, Cleveland and Raby Bay and social impacts on the community proximate to the development. Finally, the extraordinary level of secrecy surrounding the project means that basic enquiries of Council and the State Government are met with comments that all will be revealed when the project is completed...which could be 30 or more years or 2052! The resources of Redlands2030 will be available for people to use in making a submission to the EIS once it is published. We expect a window of two months in which the community will read and make sense of about 3500 pages of highly technical planning and science. We also need people to let the Federal Environment Minister know their views. Steve MacDonald, President Redlands2030

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/838d386b-5056-45f0-8559-a8382c61f4f4.JPG/r0_384_2592_1848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg