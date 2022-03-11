Residents to receive $50 electricity rebate

news, local-news,

The Palaszczuk state government will give a $50 electricity bill discount to eligible households in Queensland. Capalaba MP Don Brown says the payment is the sixth rebate provided by the Palaszczuk government in four years due to its $100 million public power asset dividend scheme introduced in 2018. Mr Brown said the payment was only possible because the state owned its electricity assets. "We as a government can only do this rebate because Queenslanders still own the asset," he said. "If the LNP had their way, these assets would have been sold off and the rebate would be in the pocket of overseas investors." Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the state government was being tricky with the truth. "The truth is that the Queensland Competition Authority recently reported electricity price hikes of up to 6.5 per cent (up $94 a year) for residential customers," he said. "It seems the State Government knew this damning report was coming, announcing a $50 rebate on electricity bills at Parliament the week before this sting in the tail came through. "The Palaszczuk Government has been caught out price gouging with one hand and returning a little back with the other." Labor disputed Dr Robinson's claims saying eligible households - residents whose electricity bill was not included in their rental costs - had received five automatic $50 credits under the scheme since 2018, alongside a $200 power bill COVID relief payment in 2020. Minister for Energy Mick de Brenni said the rebate would provide relief for households. "We want to put downward pressure on prices and ease those cost of living pressures for Queensland households right now," he said. "Our proud ownership of Queensland's power companies means we can again deliver $50 back into the pockets of Queensland households." The discount will be automatically credited and appear on residential customers' bills later this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/46f85b67-0165-4998-b979-9fc66c1bab4b.jpg/r256_25_986_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg