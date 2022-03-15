Reap the rewards

news, property,

Nestled neatly in a well established cul-de-sac, this stunning residence is positioned perfectly to take maximum advantage of the bay breezes and all of the best of Queensland living in Redland Heights. Open, light-filled and spacious, the home itself is filled to the brim with features and benefits. Multiple outdoor undercover areas provide exceptional entertainment as well as separated living, lounge, dining and rumpus rooms to give the growing family space to enjoy privacy or together time. The games/rumpus room with wet bar is enormous. The the kitchen spectacular with granite benchtops. There are water views from the upper deck and even the ensuite shower. Outside, a solar heated pool offers year round swimming and there is plenty of room for boats and caravans as well as off-street parking. Additional features include ducted air-conditioning, ducted vacuum system, on roof solar and a downstairs study.

