news, local-news,

BOWMAN MP Andrew Laming has taken a swipe at the state government over the time taken to reintroduce elective surgery and has called on Metro South Health to introduce catch-up appointments on Saturdays. The outgoing MP said an "avalanche" of people were needing surgery and the state's failure to start work again in February like New South Wales had shown "disdain" for patients. "We can't let COVID be a cloak of convenience that allows everyday operations to be shut down," Mr Laming said. "NSW found a way to do it. They basically started planning to reopen once they knew when the [Omicron] peak would be. "They were hit harder than we were. Queensland hit its peak in mid-January. We should have been planning earlier." The Redland City Bulletin contacted Health Minister Yvette D'Ath for comment but she did not respond and questions were instead passed onto Queensland Health. A department spokeswoman said some hospitals and health services recommenced elective surgery appointments sooner than expected, including in the Metro South region. She said 2265 surgeries had been rescheduled since January 8 to help the state's public hospitals manage demand. "It would have been remiss of us to recommence elective surgeries too early, as we were still calculating the trajectory of COVID-19 cases to know where we would be at any given date," the spokeswoman said. "We also needed to see a sustained reduction of COVID-19 cases in hospital before we could cautiously resume elective surgeries across the state." Mr Laming called for Metro South Health, which includes Redlands, Logan and Beaudesert hospitals, to pick up appointments on Saturdays. "This Omicron wave has been far less than anyone anticipated in terms of how much hospital capacity was chewed up," he said. "In fact, the hardest thing for us was just hospital staff close contacts and absenteeism. That was our biggest threat. "NSW had double our caseload and got back to work at the start of February. They picked up the scalpel weeks ago and there would be a huge backlogged cleared." Non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed in early January, with Health Minister Yvette D'Ath saying at the time that it would free up staff to deal with emergencies and COVID patients. The health department did not respond to questions about whether the government had considered weekend appointments at Redland Hospital. A spokeswoman said Queensland Health's "measured approach" had balanced staff and community safety. "The decision to postpone category three and some category two elective surgery was made to ensure the system had sufficient capacity to deal with the predicted peak of Omicron cases in Queensland," she said. Mr Laming said the Omicron surge was never going to burden hospitals in Queensland and the state should have started planning earlier to bring back elective surgery. "December last year was cataclysmic with little hope of getting an operation," he said. "I have referred to it as is lazy February. We should have been actively getting back to work like the southern states. "I think that just shows disdain for patients." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/e6ef5e0f-ae41-46d0-a650-d88298c6d8b0.jpg/r2_0_1595_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg