It's been a long, hot summer which as left most of us wondering how would we ever cope without our air-conditioning? We may think that 'on' switch is a magic button, but in reality, our air-con units need a little TLC for optimal, cost saving functioning - as well as for our own health. OMG it's Clean owner operator Michael Bridges started his Redland Bay based business six year ago when he identified a need for professional air-conditioning cleaning for home and commercial. And during that time, Michael has enjoyed meeting local people and getting to know the area more. "People need to be able to use their air-cons without breathing in the mould and contaminants that form in the air-conditioners that really don't get a deep clean," he said. Michael bases his family run business on honesty and the fact that he actually does a full deep clean including the barrel and filters and sanitise. This promotes fresh, clean air for everyone to breathe easy. "If your air-con does not need the full clean l will tell the customer," he said. A clean unit increases efficiency and life span, reduces energy costs and removes odours. "Just cleaning the filters can give you more air flow, cooling the room down faster." During the process, OMG it's Clean will clean the coils, barrel fan, filters and case then antibac the unit for clean fresher air. Aside from energy efficiency, this process will help with health issues such as asthma, allergies, hay fever and ongoing sinus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/7ea1d085-0641-4b53-85c6-7c1587e6fcb1.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Breathe fresh air with a clean air-con

Easy inhale: A clean air-con can help with a number of allergies including sinus and hay fever. It's been a long, hot summer which as left most of us wondering how would we ever cope without our air-conditioning? We may think that 'on' switch is a magic button, but in reality, our air-con units need a little TLC for optimal, cost saving functioning - as well as for our own health. OMG it's Clean owner operator Michael Bridges started his Redland Bay based business six year ago when he identified a need for professional air-conditioning cleaning for home and commercial.

And during that time, Michael has enjoyed meeting local people and getting to know the area more.

"People need to be able to use their air-cons without breathing in the mould and contaminants that form in the air-conditioners that really don't get a deep clean," he said.

Michael bases his family run business on honesty and the fact that he actually does a full deep clean including the barrel and filters and sanitise.

This promotes fresh, clean air for everyone to breathe easy.

"If your air-con does not need the full clean l will tell the customer," he said. A clean unit increases efficiency and life span, reduces energy costs and removes odours.

"Just cleaning the filters can give you more air flow, cooling the room down faster."

During the process, OMG it's Clean will clean the coils, barrel fan, filters and case then antibac the unit for clean fresher air.

Aside from energy efficiency, this process will help with health issues such as asthma, allergies, hay fever and ongoing sinus. SHARE