news, local-news,

ENERGEX worked through the afternoon and into the evening to restore power after a fault caused outages in a few Redlands and Logan suburbs on Wednesday. An Energex spokesman said the outage started about 3.30pm and affected 1045 customers across Mount Cotton, Cornubia and Carbrook. A fault on the underground network at the Mount Cotton Road and Valley Way intersection outside the BP service station was responsible for the outages. Several areas in Mount Cotton Village were affected, including residents on Bellflower Crescent, Blackbutt Avenue, Carissa Street, Orchid Drive and Hibiscus Drive. An outage map shows parts of Hardwood Drive and German Church Road were also affected. Police were helping with traffic control after the outage took out traffic lights at the Valley Way intersection. Power was fully restored by 6.40pm. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/860da5e1-2ffd-46bb-ae70-dba66150598f.jpg/r0_66_800_518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg